Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) Six people belonging to three proscribed outfits were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West and Kakching districts, police said on Thursday.

Four cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were apprehended from their camp at Kameng Sabal in Imphal West district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The arrested PWG members - Takhelmayum Victor (23), Huidrom Vikash Singh (25), Oinam Naocha (19) and Awungshi John (33) - were involved in extortion, he said.

They were found involved in the collection of money from people, shops, stone crushers, government employees and pharmacies located in and around Imphal area, the officer said.

Five firearms and various articles were recovered from their possession, he said.

One active member of the banned Prepak (PRO) Organisation was arrested from Singjamei Okram Leikai in Imphal West on Wednesday, another police officer said.

The arrested person was identified as Pebam Dhakeshor Singh (51).

"He was involved in demanding money from the public in Singjamei area by using one mobile phone given by one of his associates," he said.

One member of the outlawed KCP (City Meitei), namely, Moirangthem Gobin (38), was apprehended from the Erumpal area in Kakching district.

He was also involved in extortion in Kakching and Thoubal districts.

The Manipur Police along with central forces have been conducting search operations after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

