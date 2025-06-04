New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Six people, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire at the relatives of a boy as they disapproved of his relationship with the sister of one of the accused, an officer said on Wednesday.

While Anoop Kumar (33) and Sumit alias Bona (23) were arrested on June 2, the remaining four people -- Chintu (20), Karan (18), and Nitin (18), cousins of the girl, and the minor brother -- were held earlier on May 14, he said.

The incident occurred on May 13 when a group of men fired at the relatives of a boy in the Jwalapuri area, he said. No one was hurt in the firing. A police source said the two families involved in the matter are neighbours. "Their children were in a relationship and the girl's family didn't approve of it," he said.

Multiple PCR calls were received on May 13 reporting gunshots being fired. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered one misfired cartridge and one empty shell, he added.

"It was alleged that a group of individuals arrived at the location with the intent to open fire. One of the accused, Chintu, reportedly discharged a round while the others acted in furtherance of a common intention," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered and an investigation was launched.

On June 2, acting on a specific input, the police conducted a raid and apprehended Anoop near his residence in Mangolpuri. Further investigation led to the arrest of co-accused Sumit. A pistol was recovered from Sumit's possession.

“During interrogation, both the accused admitted to their involvement in the May 13 incident,” the DCP claimed.

Kumar is a convicted murderer who had served 10 years in prison before being released recently, while Sumit is a repeat offender previously involved in at least seven cases related to grievous hurt, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act.

