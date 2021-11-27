Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI) Six people were injured in a blast at a building in Muthialpet in Puducherry on Saturday, police said.

The cause of the blast could not be known immediately and an investigation was underway, the police said.

A family lived in the building which also housed a BJP office.

Srinivasan, the head of the family, his wife, daughter and grandchildren were injured in the blast which caused massive damage to the building, the police said.

All the injured were rescued by police and fire service personnel and admitted to a hospital.

