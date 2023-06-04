Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): An accident was averted on Saturday evening near Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after a cable car with six tourists got stuck on the ropeway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dewas Vivek Singh Chauhan said the cable of the ropeway came out from the pulley due to the storm.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Priyanka Gandhi Demands Resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw After Balasore Triple Rail Mishap.

The people, stuck on the ropeway, were finally rescued successfully after an hour-long effort.

"Due to the rain, the ropeway workers had to face a lot of trouble even in the rescue process," said the police official. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Mother Forcefully Feeds Growth Hormone Pills to Minor Daughter ‘To Make Her an Actor’, Victim Says ‘It Is Painful and Disturbing My Education’; Rescued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)