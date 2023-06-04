Mumbai, June 4: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Andhra Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly fed growth hormone pills by her mother was rescued by the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Officials of the child rights commission said that the teenager was forcefully fed "growth hormone pills" by her mother as she wanted her daughter to act in films.

According to a report in the Times of India, the girl, who is 16 now has been fed growth hormone pills for the last four years. On Thursday, the minor girl called the Childline number ad lodged a complaint as she could not bear the pain caused by the side effects of the hormone pills. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Woman Raped by 'Drunk' Youth in Vijayawada, Accused Arrested.

Teenager Claims Her Mother Gave Her Overdose of Tablets

The minor girl claimed that her mother allegedly tortured her and even forced her to get intimate with some strangers, who claimed visited her house claiming to be filmmakers. "My mother has been giving me an overdose of some tablets to boost body growth. Whenever I consume the tablets, I become unconscious and the next day, my body swells. It is painful and is disturbing my education." the Class 11 student said.

The teenager further said that her mother wants her to be ready for 'commitments' with movie directors and producers after completing her intermediate. She also alleged that her mother would beat her up whenever she refused to take the tablets. The minor said that her mother would even threaten to give me electric shocks. After her complaint, officials of the Child Rights Commission visited her place and rescued her. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Angered Over Separation from Wife, Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Kadapa.

In her complaint, the girl said that her father K Rajesh Kumar had divorced her mother. Later, her mother married another person who died a few years later. An official said that the girl had called 112, however, she did not get any help. On Thursday, she called Childline number 1098 and sought help. The commission has also asked the police to lodge a case against the woman.

