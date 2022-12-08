Shimla, December 8: Six-time Congress MLA Asha Kumari is trailing in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie assembly seat with BJP candidate D S Thakur in the lead, according to the Election Commission. Kumari is among the chief ministerial probables in case the Congress wins the assembly elections.

Dalhousie in Chamba district shot into limelight after veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's aide Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP and queered the pitch for arch rival Kumari, who is seeking re-election from the constituency. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP Heads Towards Historic Win With Lead in Over 150 Seats, Congress Fares Poorly, AAP Makes Inroads.

His support to Thakur was a boost for the BJP that is looking to come to power in the hill state again. Mahajan is the son of former Congress stalwart Des Raj Mahajan who was assembly speaker twice and had won from the Dalhousie constituency in 1967, 1972 and 1982.

The Dalhousie seat has a large rural population (89.78 per cent) and saw bad roads and shortage of staff and infrastructure in health facilities and educational institutions becoming major poll issues. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Neck and Neck Battle for BJP, Congress As Trends See-Saw Between Leading and Opposition Party in State.

Kumari, who is from the erstwhile royal family of Chamba, was elected for the first time in 1985 and got reelected in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2012 and 2017.

The former Congress in-charge of Punjab and an ex-minister, Kumari is the tallest leader in the district. In 2012, Kumari had defeated her BJP rival Renu Chadda with a margin of 7,365 but in 2017, her victory margin against Thakur reduced to 556. PTI/BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)