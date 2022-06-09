Biswanath (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Six women labourers were injured after being struck by lightning in Assam's Biswanath district, informed the police on Thursday.

The injured women were labourers of Pabhoi tea garden and Majuli Garh tea garden in Biswanath district.

The women were rushed to Biswanath civil hospital after the accident.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Jonali Gogoi, Superintendent of Biswanath civil hospital said, "Out of six, three women were discharged from the hospital and three are currently undergoing treatment."

The women labourers were injured by lightning when they were busy of plucking tea leaves in the gardens on Wednesday evening. (ANI)

