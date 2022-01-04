Patiala (Punjab) [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as 60 students of Patiala Medical College have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following this, the Patiala district administration and health department held a meeting.

Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said, "The Government has imposed night curfew in the state till January 15. The medical college will also remain closed till that date."

He further said, "We are yet to complete the medical report of the students. However, we request people to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. In the state, schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15."

Meanwhile, Prince Sodhi, Civil Surgeon, said, "The third wave of COVID-19 is here and people should avoid going to crowded places." (ANI)

