Bhiwani (Haryana), Nov 5 (PTI) A skeleton, believed to be of a policeman missing since August 26 from Tosham area here, was found in Charkhi Dadri, police said on Saturday.

Based on the torn clothes and mobile found near the human remains, the deceased was identified as Jasbir, who was posted at Tosham police station in Bhiwani district, they said.

Jasbir had left the Tosham police station on August 26 with a gun and since then he was missing, and a complaint was also registered in this regard.

During investigation, his last location was found in Charkhi Dadri district, but no further information could be found about him, police said.

But late on Friday evening, Bhiwani Police found the skeletal remains near the road behind Charkhi Dadri Civil Hospital.

Charkhi Dadri City police station in-charge Rajkumar took possession of the skeleton and kept it in the civil hospital late Friday night.

According to police, some bones from the skull and other body parts were found scattered in the bushes on the roadside. It is being speculated that the body had been nudged by dogs or pigs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dadri Headquarters) Virender Singh said that belongings found on the spot suggested that the human remains were of Jasbir and further investigations are on.

