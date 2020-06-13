India News | Slight Respite from Searing Heat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) There was slight respite from the searing heat in most parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with the mercury dropping by one to two degrees Celsius.

Bikaner, which felt tremors in the morning, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

According to officials, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.3 and there was no loss of life or damage to properties.

Churu was the hottest place in the desert state with a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

The mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, followed by 41.8 in Kota, 40.3 in Sriganganagar, 40 in Ajmer, 39.4 in Jaipur and Dabok, 39.2 in Barmer and 37.6 degree Celsius in Jodhpur.

Minimum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 25.1 and 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm and light rain in some parts of the state in next 24 hours.

