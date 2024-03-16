Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 16 (ANI): The ambitious Lamphel Water Body Project of Manipur has shown an adverse effect on the NIT in the surrounding area, a top official at the institute said, adding that hectic restoration work was being carried out and open spaces on campus were being used to pump out the sludge from the Lamphel water body.

Manglem Singh, director, NIT, told ANI, "A 200-foot-long approach road connecting the OBC Boys Hostel of NIT Manipur to the main road was completely submerged in sludge on the night of March 12 at around 10.30 pm. Students were finding it difficult to move from the hostel to campus. They are now taking an alternate road."

Restoration work was underway after it was found that the approach road was the only motorable stretch connecting the hostel to the main road. The road is essential, as it is the only stretch through which ailing students are taken to hospitals.

"Since the initiation of the water body project, the campus spaces have been used to pump in the sludge from the water body. An area of about 180 acres has been covered in sludge. The sludge that is being pumped inside the campus is mostly organic waste with zero load-bearing capacity," said a senior faculty of the Department of Civil Engineering.

His views found an echo in the soil testing report conducted by the CPWD.

The water body is going to be dug up in three phases. Digging upto 3 mt was accomplished in the first phase. Two more phases will follow.

The faculty members at the institute, as well as officials expressed apprehension that if necessary corrective measures aren't taken, all ongoing construction sites along the water body might be submerged soon.

Despite the incident, the pumping of sludge in the campus continued unabated.

According to sources, a high-level committee advised the registrar to halt the process of pumping the sludge in an unplanned manner. (ANI)

