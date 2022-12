New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Smog engulfed the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 327 on Sunday evening.

The AQI in the Delhi University area stood at 365 while the AQI was recorded to be at 293 near Lodhi Road.

The area nearby the IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 297 while it stood at 335 at the IGI Airport T3.

Delhi air stood at 'very poor' category on Sunday morning with AQI reaching 322. The Air Quality of the national capital, which was at a moderate level for the last few days, stooped to a new low, over the weekend.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Earlier, the air quality in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category, it deteriorated and reached the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

