Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Border Security force (BSF) on Monday foiled a smuggling bid and seized 2.5 Kg drugs at the India-Bangladesh border even as the smugglers fled the spot seeing BSF's movement.

The incident happened at the border outpost in Murshidabad's Atrosia at around 2:15 pm after the BSF received intelligence input that some smugglers were planning to sneak into India with brown-coloured intoxicant powder through International Boundary.

The troops of the 35 Battalion reached the spot to nab the smugglers.

"The BSF troops on duty noticed some suspicious movements of smugglers and informed the Company Commander and without delay, the troops laid siege to the area," the BSF said in a statement.

The smugglers, however, seeing the BSF deployment, managed to run away.

"Seeing the BSF troops coming towards them, the smugglers fled away with the help of banana plantations and dense bushes. After searching the area thoroughly, 2.5 Kg brown colored powder was recovered," the statement added.

The seized cache was later handed over to police at Lalgola for further investigation and action, said the BSF.

Satish Kumar Dogra, Commanding Officer, 35 Battalion, stated that the BSF troops are completely committed to stopping smuggling in the area.

"It has been possible to stop smuggling in the entire area only due to the alertness and commitment of the troops," Dogra said. (ANI)

