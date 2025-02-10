New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): One person was apprehended near Dilshad Garden Metro Station and a total of 600 electronic cigarettes were seized from his possession Delhi Police said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Shahdara District apprehended the man after receiving actionable intelligence regarding the smuggling of electronic cigarettes in the area.

Acting swiftly, a trap was laid near the metro station, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Mayank Giri Goswami, a 26-year-old resident of Janakpuri, Bindapur, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

He was found in possession of three bags containing 20 boxes each, with each box holding 10 e-cigarettes, totalling 600.

During interrogation, Mayank disclosed that he was involved in the illegal trade at the behest of one Gourav, a resident of Janakpuri. He revealed that Gourav coordinated the supply through WhatsApp calls, forwarding static locations for deliveries. Payments were made at pre-designated locations, and Mayank received a commission for his role in the operation. He admitted to engaging in smuggling for quick financial gains to support a more comfortable lifestyle.

Police records further revealed that Mayank is a BBA graduate who turned to smuggling due to difficulty in securing stable employment.

He had previously been arrested in connection with a call centre fraud case under sections 419, 420, 120B, and 34 of the IPC, along with sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, according to the officials.

A case has been registered under sections 4 and 7 of The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act at Seemapuri police station. Authorities stated that his arrest marks a significant step in dismantling smuggling networks in the region, underscoring law enforcement's commitment to curbing such illicit activities.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

