Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Several high reaches in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall while other parts of the state witnessed rains in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Kalpa received 71 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Keylong 20 cm and Kufri 12 cm, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Ghumarwin recorded 46 mm rainfall, Manali 43 mm, Dalhousie 38 mm, Shimla 17.5 mm and Mandi 11.5 mm, he added.

Meanwhile, the MeT Department has issued yellow warning of dense fog at plains and low hills of the state from January 7 to 9.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus one degree Celsius, he added.

Minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 0.2, 1.4 and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI

