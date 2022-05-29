Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Saturday said that social justice is possible in the state only because of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After laying wreaths to YSRP leaders at the Police Island during the ongoing YSRCP's Samajika Nyayabheri bus yatra, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said, "Social justice is possible only because of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are 17 SC, ST, BC, and Minority ministers in the cabinet."

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 442 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death.

YSRCP's Samajika Nyayabheri bus yatra started from Tadepalligudem on Saturday morning and ended up at Narsaraopet.

The bus yatra is a unique drive by the YSR Congress Party to reach out to the people to highlight the government's initiatives on social justice and welfare schemes.

Also Read | SpiceJet Plane Headed For Gorakhpur Returns to Mumbai After Windshield Crack Observed.

Despite the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy being away from the state to attend the economic forum at Davos, the bus yatra is witnessing huge support from the people, which is a reflection of welfare schemes introduced by the government for them, stated an official release.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh also reiterated that CM YS Jagan is the only person in the country who is serving social justice.

The Samajika Nyayabheri YSRCP bus yatra started on May 26 in the Srikakulam district and on the second day, it reached Visakhapatnam.

The four-day bus yatra would be taken out across Andhra Pradesh till May 29 and end in a public meeting in Anantapur.

Apart from the ministers, several MLAs and MLCs of the YSR Congress party, who also belong to Backward Class (BC), SC-ST, and minority communities were also part of the yatra. It may be noted over 82 per cent of the government schemes were benefiting the BC, SC-ST, and minorities in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)