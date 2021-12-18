New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is the duty of society to help, guide and provide employment to differently abled people.

Addressing the 8th national conference on 'Disability: Digital Divyang - Enabled & Empowered', Gadkari said giving service to differently abled people is like giving service to God.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Amethi for 2nd Time After 2019 Loss, Says 'This Is My Home'.

"It is difficult to survive for people with disabilities. It is the duty of society to help them, it is the duty of society to guide them and it is the duty of society to give them employment and sustainable life.

"...we have to give them appropriate vision to make their life sustainable," he said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: As Christmas-New Year Season Nears, Mumbai Civic Chief Tells People To Adhere to COVID-19 Norms Strictly.

According to him, the total population of differently abled people is more than 2 per cent as per the census, while the World Bank says this number is even bigger.

"I feel that disabled people are not weak, there are some superiority than normal man and woman...we need to extract best from them by allowing their assimilation in the mainstream of the society," Gadkari said.

He also unveiled 'Rozgar Sarathi'- a job portal for differently abled people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)