Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) An army jawan died of heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Naik Surendra Singh suddenly fell unconscious when he was on patrol duty in the Balnoie area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Reaches 9,399 in Karnataka, Death Toll Rises to 142: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

His fellow troopers immediately took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)