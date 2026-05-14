India News | Sole Agenda is to Create Uproar: Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi Accuses Opposition of Politicising NEET Paper Leak Case

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday slammed the opposition for allegedly politicising the issue of the question bank leak of the NEET UG 2026 examination and affirmed that the government is taking appropriate action on the matter.

Speaking with ANI, Saraogi accused the opposition of needlessly creating an uproar even as the government ordered an investigation into the case. He affirmed that the future of the students will not be put at risk as the CBI continues its investigation.

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"When the paper leak occurred, the Opposition demanded that action be taken; yet, now that the government is actually taking action, they seem to have a problem with it... Under no circumstances can the future of our students be trifled with. The investigation has been handed over to the CBI... Their sole agenda is simply to create an uproar," he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav seconded Saraogi's remarks and affirmed that the matter is being handled lawfully. Stating that such irregularities took place under various governments, the Minister accused the opposition of ruining Bihar."

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"...Action is being taken against those involved in wrongdoing. Was there ever a government under whose tenure such irregularities were not detected?.. The law will take its course. The opposition has ruined the future of Bihar," he said.

Meanwhile, the CBI, probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, has found that the leaked question paper had allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, while students were allegedly charged between two lakh rupees and five lakh rupees for access to the paper, sources said.

According to sources, Yash Yadav was acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal. The investigation has revealed that Vikas Biwal's father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the NEET-UG question paper and converted it into PDF files.

Sources said the accused had allegedly handwritten the question paper before scanning and circulating it among students studying at coaching centres in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

The accused arrested in the case were produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Jaipur late on Wednesday night. The investigative agency brought the accused for judicial proceedings amid tight security.

The CBI has also questioned coaching institute owners and staff members as part of the investigation.

According to sources, several students have told investigators that they allegedly paid amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked paper.

Sources further said that Yash Yadav himself did not clear the examination and is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences graduate.

Meanwhile, the accused Shubham has denied allegations that he was the mastermind behind the paper leak.

The CBI is currently probing the source of the leak, the chain through which the question paper reached the accused, and how it was subsequently circulated among students preparing for the examination.

Statements of students as well as accused persons are being recorded, while investigators are also verifying the money trail linked to the alleged leak network.

The CBI had earlier registered a case on May 12 based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)