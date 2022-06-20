Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Amid criticism by some opposition parties of the Agnipath scheme brought by the government for recruitment in the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that a few decisions "may seem bitter at first" but will bear fruits in the coming days.

"Few of our initiatives might seem to be bitter in the present times. But, they will bear fruits in the coming days," PM Modi said while speaking at the inauguration of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Kommaghatta in Karnataka.

The Agnipath scheme was launched last week and following protests, the central government has announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme into the armed forces.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme in the presence of the three service chiefs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on June 14 said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

The Union Cabinet had also approved the scheme on June 14. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Listing out the benefits of the scheme, the government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building.The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

The government said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke of the government's efforts to improve infrastructure in Bengaluru. He also took a dig at Congress and other opposition parties in the state saying works which should have been done 40 years back are being completed now .

"To make Bengaluru free from traffic jams, the double-engine government is working on every possible means including rail, road, metro and construction of the underpass, flyover," he said.

"I have got the opportunity to complete the development works which should have been done 40 years ago. If these works were completed at that time, then the burden on Bengaluru wouldn't have increased. That's why I don't want to waste time and spend every minute serving people," he added. (ANI)

