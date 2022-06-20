Pune, June 20: The Pune police on Sunday booked Karuna Sharma for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at a woman and on other charges. Interestingly, Sharma is the woman who claimed to be Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's second wife.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband Ajykumar Vishnu Dede (32) and Karuna Sharma. Police officials said that the woman is a resident of Laxminagar Yerwada. Election Commission Delists 111 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband raped her. The woman filed a complaint at Yerawada police station on Sunday. The woman also claimed that her husband was having an affair with Sharma and that the two were living in Santacruz, Mumbai.

The woman stated that when a heated argument broke out between them on June 3, Sharma hurled casteist abuse at her. Sources from the police said that the woman in her complaint said that since her marriage in 2018, she had been subjected to torture and humiliation by her husband who was having an affair with Sharma.

She further alleged that Sharma asked her husband to forcibly give her a divorce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).