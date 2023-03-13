Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said some politicians are trying to mislead the public by their false narratives to regain the ground they lost after August 5, 2019, in a veiled attack on the National Conference, PDP and the Congress.

He asked people, especially job aspirants, to not fall prey to their propaganda and assured that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and there is no place for dishonest people in the Union Territory.

Speaking at a function after laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 155 crore under Jammu smart city here, he said some people are thinking that Jammu and Kashmir is their "fiefdom".

"They should keep in mind that India is run by its Constitution and J-K is a part of it. Jammu and Kashmir cannot be run by anyone's volition anymore," he said without naming any political party.

Sinha was apparently referring to the National Conference, Congress and the PDP which are strongly opposing the implementation of property tax in the UT and hiring of a previously blacklisted company to conduct examinations to fill various posts in various government departments.

Referring to the revocation of special status to J&K under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories, he said the day of their hegemony ended on August 5, 2019 when the parliament made a decision.

"Some people still live in a dream. I think they should come out from the dream land," he said.

He defended the imposition of the property tax in the UT from April 1 and reiterated that though it is very low compared to other parts of the country, his doors are open for suggestions from people.

"Provoking and misleading ordinary citizens is going on…We need to think about where we have reached in the past 70 years. Every society wants prosperity and I assure you that your coming generations will thank you for supporting the administration," he said.

He said the people who want to make it an issue need to go for soul searching.

"Three times resolutions were passed in the Assembly and lies were peddled to the central government that property tax has been imposed for release of funds. We cannot do that and will speak the same thing which we speak here, Srinagar or Delhi."

Seeking cooperation from the people, he said the administration wants to provide them with the best facilities so that they can live a better life. "Have faith in us, your coming generations will praise your decision," he said.

Referring to the participation of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in the recent candlelight vigil by job seekers who are against the hiring of blacklisted companies by the administration, he said deliberate attempts are being made to stop the recruitment process.

"We have provided government jobs to 30,000 youths in three years. Our effort is to provide another 12,000 jobs this year," he said, adding that public services commission recently released the list of successful candidates within three hours of the last interview which is a record in the country.

He assured the students that there will be complete transparency and jobs will be provided to meritorious students only.

"We came across complaints in the past, we cancelled the examinations and handed over the case to CBI which has arrested many people. I assure you that nobody will be spared even if he or she is an influential person," Sinha said.

"If you find any wrong doing, come forward and we assure you impartial probe and stern action but don't pay heed to any falsehood. What can they say who provided jobs to terrorists and their family members? They have no right to speak who had made one lakh back door appointments...the time has gone when jobs were being sold in shops, snatched the dream of youth in the broad daylight and destroyed the entire ecosystem" he said.

"There is no need to take out any candle light march. Don't fall prey to provocations of those who only worked to loot, from land to jobs. Since they don't have any other way, they are misleading the public," he said, adding "there will be no place for any dishonest person in J&K."

He said the administration has zero tolerance against corruption and the people need to support the administration.

"J-K is changing and has taken a flight to the path of development," he said.

