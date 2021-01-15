Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): The coronation ceremony of Chaitanya Raj Singh, son of late Maharawal Brij Raj Singh as "44th Maharawal of Jaisalmer" was held here on Friday amid celebrations.

The 'Sonar Fort' was nicely decorated for the occasion. Apart from the palace, Dussehra Chowk and several other places in the city were also decorated with bright colourful lights and flowers. People expressed their joy and happiness during the coronation ceremony of the erstwhile prince of Jaisalmer.

"It is an old tradition and we are following it. The people of Jaisalmer are also very enthusiastic and I would like to congratulate them. I feel that this tradition should continue for ages," said Girdhar Rana, who hails from the royal family of Nepal.

After the coronation ceremony, Chaitanya Raj Singh went to the temple of 'kuldevi' Swangiya Devi to seek blessings.

In the afternoon the erstwhile royal family went to Jawahar Niwas Palace where celebrations were held.

"Maharwal Chaitanya Raj Singh is the 44th descendant from Rawal Jaisal who founded the kingdom of Jaisalmer in 1156 AD. He is also the 159th lineal descendant of Lord Shri Krishna. This ceremony has been taking place since times immemorial. As a representative of the house of Jaisalmer he is responsible for preserving and promoting the welfare of his people," a release from Raj Mahal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)