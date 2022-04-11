New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked the Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to strengthen the party's organization in the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Warring said, "We have met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and taken her blessings. Sonia ji has asked us to strengthen the party's organization."

The Punjab Congress chief, Congress Legislative Party Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu also met Rahul Gandhi.

After meeting Rahul, Warring said, "There was a detailed discussion on various issues and how to raise public issues before the present government. We'll try to give a new Congress, a new model and fulfil Rahul Gandhi's dream."

As the Congress Disciplinary Committee sends notices to former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar for his public conduct against the party lines in recent times, Warring refused to comment on it and said that the notice is for him to respond to.

"High command has given notice to Sunil Jakhar ji. Only he can tell (about it). It is not my jurisdiction. Sonia ji has asked us to go and meet the people and know where we were lacking, and why we lost the elections," he said.

Warring was appointed as the PCC chief on April 9 by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign after the debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls. (ANI)

