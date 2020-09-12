New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical check-up, sources close to her said.

Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The sources said Gandhi left for abroad early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September.

She had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.

