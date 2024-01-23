New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the appeals by Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.

The high court also asked the authorities to file reply to the convicts' interim application seeking suspension of their sentence.

It listed the application for hearing on February 12.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office.

The police had claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing of Soumya.PTI SKV

