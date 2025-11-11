Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced the launch of a new initiative titled 'Vision India', aimed at shaping a progressive and inclusive 'New India' through innovation, youth participation, and forward-thinking policies.

The initiative's inaugural event is scheduled to take place in Bangalore, marking the beginning of a nationwide series of engagements.

Also Read | MNS To Be Included in MVA? Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Says No Proposal Yet To Include Raj Thackeray-Led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Into the Alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said the program's focus is on youth-driven progress and opposition to outdated, divisive ideologies. "Today, we are going to start a program, and the first one will be in Bangalore. We will visit various places and work on 'Vision India' and 'New India' programs," he said.

He further added, "The aim of 'Vision India' is to move 'New India' forward and create new ideas and new paths... Young India is progressive. We have a fight with those who are old-fashioned. Our India and our thinking are not about division, and to fight those who have divisive thinking, we want vision and a new India that fulfils the target... That's why we are going to work on the basis of 'New India,' 'New Vision'..."

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha Express Grief Over Red Fort Metro Tragedy (View Posts).

Earlier on Monday, speaking to reporters in Chhattisgarh, the SP Chief launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP-led Central government, accusing it of hypocrisy over its repeated remarks about "infiltrators."

He questioned the BJP for raising the issue despite being in power at the Centre for more than a decade. He added that he would take up the matter in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19.

"Who is in power in Delhi for the last 11 years. They are making accusations against their own government. If they are talking about infiltrators, it means they are accusing their own government of sending infiltrators for the past 11 years. If Naxalism is ending, it is because of the Central forces. I will raise this question in the Lok Sabha. From where did the infiltrators come for the 11 years, whose government is responsible?" Yadav said.

It is worth noting that the BJP leaders have been vocal about the issue of infiltrators across the nation. In the Bihar elections, several senior leaders have raised the issue of infiltrators and made it one of the key election issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)