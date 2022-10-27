Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader and is expected to pronounce the quantum of the sentence at 3 pm today.

Also Read | Leading Augmented Reality Company #Niantic Has Announced Updates to the Pokemon Go … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Government Clarifies on Payment of Dearness Relief Hike After Commutation of Pension , Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)