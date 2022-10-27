Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by the Rampur court in an alleged hate speech case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for the veteran SP leader at 3 pm today. Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Death? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Azam Khan Convicted:

Samajwadi Party's senior leader Azam Khan convicted by Rampur court in a hate speech case. Quantum of sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/TLlESFQaKn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2022

