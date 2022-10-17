Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Death? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo

Delhi, October 17: After the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, now a picture of his friend Azam Khan is going viral. In this, he can be seen with his head shaved. Some users on social media are claiming that Azam Khan has shaved his head after the death of Mulayam Singh. However, after investigation the viral image turned out to be fake. It was found that this picture has been made after tampering with an old picture of Azam Khan. There is no truth in the picture getting viral on social media.

Fake Images Being Circulated on Social Media:

Some users are claiming that Azam Khan shaved off his hair as per Hindu traditions after Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.

The image shows Khan supposedly in hospital attire with a saline bottle hanging to the left and marks of injected channels in his hand.

Here are original images:

The image has been digitally altered. In the original image, Azam had his hair on when Akhilesh Yadav visited him in a hospital last June. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan had a courtesy meeting in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital during Khan's medical check-up. Akhilesh Yadav himself tweeted these photographs from his official handle on June 1 alongside a caption that paid greetings and wished Azam Khan a speedy recovery, making it clear that the hair from Khan's head was removed by altering the original image.

Thus, it is evident that the morphed photo of bald Azam Khan was shared with a false claim.

Fact check

Claim : Azam Khan shaved his head after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death Conclusion : The images shared on social media have been digitally altered. The original image was taken on June 1 this year when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had made a courtesy visit to Azam Khan in Delhi Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).