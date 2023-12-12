New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The special cell of Delhi Police has busted an interstate syndicate of firearms traffickers and arrested three of its key members including the manufacturer.

11 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from them.

Also Read | 'In India Who Needs 'Money Heist' When You Have Congress': PM Narendra Modi's Jibe at Grand Old Party Over Huge Cash Seizure in Odisha (Watch Video).

Arrested persons would procure the firearms from Madhya Pradesh and supply the same to criminals in Delhi/NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

A team of SR/Special Cell, led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Satvinder Singh, under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash, busted the syndicate by arresting three of its key members who have been identified as Vimal Kumar (19) from Prayagraj, Sumit Kumar (19) from Prayagraj and Amarjeet Singh (35) from Khargone, MP.

Also Read | Amit Shah Withdraws Three Bills on Criminal Laws; Introduces New Draft Legislations in Lok Sabha.

"After sustained efforts for more than four months, some of the members of this interstate firearm syndicate were identified. On December 4, 2023, specific information was received that two members of this arms syndicate, namely Vimal Kumar and Sumit Kumar, had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone, MP, and they had brought the same to Delhi. As per information, they were supposed to meet one Delhi-based arms trafficker near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, M.B. Road, New Delhi, in the afternoon to deliver the pistols," the special cell of Delhi Police said.

Accordingly, a raiding team led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh was constituted, and a trap was laid near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, M.B. Road, New Delhi.

"At about 1.30 pm, Vimal Kumar and Sumit Kumar were spotted coming towards the Pul Prahladpur underpass, and they were overpowered by the police team. During the search, 10 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from the duo," the police further stated.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the pistols were procured from an arms supplier in Khargone, MP, and were to be supplied to the members of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi.

The accused further revealed that they would procure the firearms from Amarjeet of Khargone for Rs. 8,000 per pistol and would sell them at Rs. 25,000 per pistol to the criminals in Delhi/NCR and other states. It was also revealed that they had already supplied more than 50 firearms in the last two years.

During further investigation of the case, the supplier, Amarjeet Singh (35) was also arrested from Nizamuddin railway station on December 5, 2023, and one semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession.

During the sustained interrogation of accused Amarjeet Singh above, it was revealed that he manufactured illegal pistols and has been involved in this illegal trade for the last ten years.

"The accused, Amarjeet Sardar was previously involved in a similar case registered vide case FIR No. 294/2020 u/s 25 (1-B) (A) Arms Act, Indore, MP," the special cell said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)