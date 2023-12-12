New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again took a swipe at the Congress after the huge recovery of cash to the tune of over Rs 300 crore from its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises, saying in India who needs 'Money Heist' when you have grand old party whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting. PM Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at Congress With ‘Money Heist’ Reference Amid IT Raids on MP Dhiraj Sahu (Watch Video)

The cheeky reply from the Prime Minister mentions the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist'. The Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!" Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Quantum of Cash Recovered, Seized During Income Tax Raids in Odisha’s Balangir (Watch Video)

Congress presents Money Heist!

In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting! https://t.co/J70MCA5lcG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

He made the remarks while sharing a video posted by the BJP, which reads, "Congress presents the Money Heist'. The BJP also attached a video of huge stash of money recovered from the premises linked to Sahu with the song of the Money Heist in the background and former party chief Rahul Gandhi's picture with the Rajya Sabha MP.

