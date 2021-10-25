Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday ordered a special 'girdawari' for assessment of crop loss due to untimely rains.

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Aruna Chaudhary asked deputy commissioners to submit a report within a week in this regard.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Hundreds of Petrol Pumps in Rajasthan Shut Indefinitely Over Rise in Petrol, Diesel Prices.

In an official statement here, Chaudhary directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that girdawari (revenue survey) of damage to the crops standing in the fields should be done within the stipulated time so that the farmers could be compensated as soon as possible.

She assured the farmers that in this hour of crisis, the state government stands by them and is fully committed for their welfare.

Also Read | Delhi Police Raid 37 Places in Haryana, Rajasthan After Supreme Court Probe Order into Tihar Jail Officials, Unitech Ex-Promoters ‘Collusion’.

Financial commissioner, revenue, V K Janjuaa asked the deputy commissioners to carry out the work of special girdawari in a speedy and transparent manner and submit a detailed report regarding the damage to the crops.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed the procurement agencies to immediately take all necessary steps to put the paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of Punjab over the last two days.

Acting on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the heads of all the procurement agencies, FCI and Mandi Board was convened by Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Gurkirat Kirpal Singh on Monday.

The officials took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy downpour and its effect on the paddy crop lying in the mandis.

Secretary of Mandi Board Ravi Bhagat said necessary arrangements have been made in all the mandis and the paddy stock has been covered with tarpaulins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)