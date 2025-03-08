Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Effective implementation of women's empowerment schemes and the launching of a mass movement to prevent child marriages are crucial. In this regard, special Gram Sabhas will be organized in every Gram Panchayat across the state on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday, informed Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

As per a press release by the Maharashtra government, Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that the primary objective of these special Gram Sabhas is to establish a widespread movement for women's rights, implement effective policies at the village level to enhance women's quality of life, and take concrete measures for their safety.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 8: Harmanpreet Kaur, Benny Blanco, Vasundhara Raje and Fardeen Khan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 8.

She has urged local administration, NGOs, women's self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and citizens to take the initiative for women's upliftment through these Gram Sabhas.

Maharashtra has a historical tradition of fighting for women's safety, empowerment, and fundamental rights, the release said.

Also Read | London Gatwick-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal's Porto After 2 Families Brawl Over 'The Karate Kid'.

Drawing inspiration from the works of Rajmata Jijabai, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, the government is committed to ensuring justice and security for women in today's era. The government is making efforts to implement various schemes for women and children effectively in every village.

Through these special Gram Sabhas, extensive public awareness will be created to eradicate child marriages, oppressive widow practices, and unjust superstitions, as well as to increase the birth rate of girls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)