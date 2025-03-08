International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 with great enthusiasm around the world. It is a global event that aims to recognise and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. This annual event also serves as a call to action for gender equality and women's rights and raises awareness about gender disparities and the need for equal opportunities. International Women's Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 8. On this day, leaders, communities and governments around the world hold discussions on important topics such as equal pay, education for girls, and workplace inclusivity. Happy Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share IWD Messages, Inspiring Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour and Empower Women.

International Women's Day is a focal point in the women's rights movement as it highlights the issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a unique theme. International Women's Day 2025 theme is 'Accelerate Action'. The theme emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality. It calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres. In this article, let’s know more about International Women's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Best Messages, Powerful Quotes, Empowering Images, IWD Slogans, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Women.

International Women's Day 2025 Date

International Women's Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 8.

International Women's Day 2025 Theme

International Women's Day 2025 theme is 'Accelerate Action'

International Women's Day History

International Women's Day originated from labour movements in Europe and North America during the early 20th century. The holiday for International Women's Day on March 8 was declared by Vladimir Lenin. According to historical records, the earliest reported Women's Day event, called Woman's Day, was held on February 28, 1909, in New York City. It was organized by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel.

In August 1910, an International Socialist Women's Conference was organized ahead of the general meeting of the Socialist Second International in Copenhagen, Denmark where German delegates proposed the establishment of an annual ‘Women's Day’. The 100 delegates, representing 17 countries, agreed with the idea as a strategy to promote equal rights, including women's suffrage. On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day was marked by over a million people in Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

International Women's Day Significance

International Women's Day is an important annual event that highlights the contributions and achievements of women around the world and calls for the need of equal opportunities. On this day, seminars, panel discussions, and networking events focus on gender equality and women's empowerment. Governments and communities organise campaigns advocating for women's rights.

