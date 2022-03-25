Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath for the second term in Uttar Pradesh, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur performed a special 'Puja' on Friday.

A special "Aarti" was also performed by the head priest Yogi Kamal Nath in the temple for Yogi Adityanath.

He is head priest at the Gorakhpur Math, a temple that is known to have a strong influence in the eastern parts of the state.

Adityanath, born on June 5, 1972 in a village in Uttarakhand, was named Ajay Singh Bisht by his parents, and later he left home to join the movement for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur.

He commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017 when he became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the state polls. The Gorakhpur Sadar seat had also been a bastion of the BJP, which the party had never lost since 1967 since the days of the Jan Sangh.

A five-time Lok Sabha MP, he was picked for the key role in the electorally crucial state by the BJP leadership.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Adityanath will take oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium at 4 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

According to sources, around 85,000 people will attend the grand ceremony in Lucknow.

A grand stage has been set up and posters have been put up with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'. (ANI)

