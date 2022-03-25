Mumbai, March 25: In an untoward incident, a 38-year-old man lost his life after a granite slab fell on him while he was talking to his friend in his society's compound. The Dahisar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are investigating as to where the slab came from.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased identified as Kalyan Giri lived in the 23-storeyed Mahalaxmi SRA society with his parents, wife, and two children. Mumbai: Unidentified Man Threatens To Kidnap Persian Darbar Restaurant Owner’s Family, Demands 2 Crore As Extortion.

Police officials said that Kalyan and his father, Rameshchand, were drivers, and the family owned a pick-up truck. Last month, the family sold the truck and had planned to start a vada pav business in a vacant shop that the family owned in the building.

"The shop was to be inaugurated on Wednesday morning after a puja. Giri was standing outside the shop chatting with a friend, Yeshwant Yadav, who lives in the building when there was a loud sound. Rameshchand found Kalyan lying on the ground, bleeding through his nose and mouth. A 30-inch granite slab had pierced through the overhead tin shed before crashing on him," a police officer said.

After the incident, Kalyan was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Officials said that Yadav suffered injuries to his chest. In his statement to the police, Giri's father said that he has suspicion on a building resident who must have flung the granite piece out of jealousy.

However, the police are yet to establish the sequence of events leading to Kalyan's death. "We will record statements of residents and check CCTV footage," an official said.

