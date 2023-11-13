Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): In anticipation of the increased passenger demand during Chhath Puja, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced a special train service between Puri and Patna.

The train will run twice a week from both stations to accommodate the additional rush of passengers during Chhath Puja for the convenience of travelers.

According to a statement released by ECoR, the special train from Puri will run as 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train and will depart from Puri at 2330hrs (11.30 p.m.) on Monday and Wednesday (November 13 and 15, 2023).

In the return direction, this train from Patna will leave as 08450 Patna-Puri Special, and will leave Patna at 1800hrs (06.00 p.m.) on Tuesday and Thursday (November 14 and 16, 2023).

This initiative aims to accommodate the additional rush of passengers during Chhath Puja and enhance the convenience of travelers between Puri and Patna.

Chhath Pooja will be celebrated from November 17-20 this year. (ANI)

