New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): With an aim to highlight the places and destinations connected with the life of BR Ambedkar a special tourist train was launched from Nizamuddin station on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday.

'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra' as part of Bharat Gaurav Tourist service was flagged off by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy. It will be an eight-day journey.

Sharing photographs and details of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Yatra on Twitter G K Reddy wrote "Ambedkar Yatra is one of many initiatives of the @NarendraModi government to commemorate his legacy and pay tribute to his indelible contributions to the country's progress."

"This journey will allow the people to explore places associated with his life as well as to witness the glorious heritage and experience the spirit of #EkBharatShresthaBharat and Unity in Diversity," The tweet read further.

As per IRCTC, the proposed seven nights and eight days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour starts from Delhi and the first halt is Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi). Then the train moves to Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism.

The train departs from Nagpur for Sanchi. The sightseeing of Sanchi includes a visit to the eponymous stupa and other Buddhist sites. Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath & Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Gaya is the next and final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites would also be covered by road. The tour will finally terminate at New Delhi. Tourists will have the option to board and de-board the train at Delhi, Mathura and Agra Cantt stations.

It is pertinent that Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar fondly referred to as "Baba Saheb", was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar. Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch aligns with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism. The train is being operated by IRCTC and all details of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, a special interest train package are available on the IRCTC website. (ANI)

