Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Indian Railways have introduced two special trains which will each run between Malda Town and New Delhi, and between Bhagalpur and Anand Vihar (T).

"New Delhi-Malda Town Express special will leave New Delhi at 6pm on every Thursday and Sunday with effect from June 13 to reach Malda Town at 11:30 pm on the next day, while Malda Town-New Delhi Express special will leave Malda Town at 9:05 am on every Tuesday and Saturday with effect from June 15 to reach New Delhi at 2:30 pm on the next day," an official statement said.

"Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express special will leave Anand Vihar at 5:20 pm on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from June 14 to reach Bhagalpur at 10:55 am on the next day, and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express special will leave Bhagalpur at 1:40 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with effect from June 15 to reach Anand Vihar at 8:50 am on the next day," it added.

Booking for these trains will be available from 8:00 am of June 13 through internet and Passanger Reservation System (PRS) counters. Both trains will run as fully reserved trains. (ANI)

