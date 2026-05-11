India News | Srinagar: All-party Parliamentary Delegation of Standing Committee Visits Clock Tower at Lal Chowk

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): An all-party parliamentary delegation of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday visited the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Fazlul Haseeb said, "This is a 3-day visit.. This is the standing committee of housing and urban development... They will hold a review in Gulmarg, and all the officers will be present there... The development is visible on the ground."

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Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Dattaram Waikar said that a lot of MPs from Urban Development have arrived here, and we are here to inspect whether the development has been done from the funds allocated by the central government.

BJP MP Alok Sharma speaking to ANI said, "PM Modi's NDA government is working for the development of the country... This is a historic day for us. Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar are an inseparable part of India... A lot of development is happening here... More than 18 MPs are present here... A lot of development will happen in the coming time..."

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Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said, "Yesterday PM Modi visited Telangana... Our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested him for allotting the budget to the state of Telangana... PM Modi said that if at all he has to help Telangana, he can't give more budget until and unless Revanth Reddy joins hands with him... PM Modi doesn't want any opposition parties to exist in this country..."Furthermore, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy said all MPs toured Triputi and Hyderabad.

TDP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy said, "... We represent a committee called Housing and Urban Affairs, comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Our study tour has started from Tirupati and then to Hyderabad and we have landed here in Srinagar and further proceeding to Gulmarg... Our MPs are all very impressed here... Earlier, a very less number of customers used to come here... The number of customers have now tripled... The Prime Minister wants Kashmir to be identified in the world map as a peaceful place..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)