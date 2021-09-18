Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Kashmir University on Friday held a poster competition to create awareness on drug abuse in the Union Territory.

The open-air poster competition, "Say No to Drugs", was organised by the Department of Student's Welfare University of Kashmir (DSWUK) in the lawns of Chandi Bhawan of the university.

While speaking to ANI, Shahid Ali Khan, the Cultural Officer of Kashmir University, said, "DSWUK conducted a poster and painting competition. We received a number of applications but due to COVID-19 protocols, we have shortlisted some students. The protocols are being followed. Everyone is trying in their unique way to express their thoughts on drug abuse."

A participant, Syed Ayesha Rasheed, said, "Through the posters, we will make aware people of the destructive consequences of drugs. Nowadays, we see in the news, children are taking drugs which is very sad. We should participate in such campaigns and competitions which focus on creating awareness."

"Unemployment, depression and anxieties are leading youths towards drugs which is a big concern and challenge for the government," said Anas Rasheed, another participant. (ANI)

