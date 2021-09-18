Thiruvananthapuram, September 18: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala on Saturday declared the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine (KEAM) Result 2021. The KEAM result 2021 was declared for the engineering exam, while the results for agriculture and medicine are yet to be released. Candidates can check the result on the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on August 5, 2021. The KEAM Result 2021 for the architecture and medical stream is likely to be released by the end of this month. The answer key for the exam was released on August 6, and the deadline to raise objections was August 14. ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on KEAM Result 2021 link.

A new page will open.

Candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the result for future reference. Score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination will be given equal weightage while preparing The KEAM rank list. Notably, around 99,000 candidates appeared for the Kerala state engineering entrance exam in 2021.

