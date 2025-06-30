Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): In another decisive action against the menace of drugs and to dismantle infrastructure supporting the illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police on Monday attached a residential property, comprising a single-storeyed residential property worth Rs 50 lakh, as per a release.

The property belonged to a notorious drug peddler identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat.

Also Read | Beyonce Faces Scary On-Stage Stunt Malfunction As Suspended Car Tilts Mid-Air During Show (Watch Video).

The accused is involved in case FIR No. 01/2025 u/s 8/20,29 NDPS Act, 111 BNS registered in Police Station Karan Nagar.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached.

Also Read | '150 Congress MPs' Funded by Soviet Union Acted as Agents of Russia', Alleges BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey, Shares Document Released by US Intelligence Agency.

The said property has been attached as per proper procedure under law. It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

Furthermore, the accused person has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of J&K Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, Police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community.

Earlier on June 28, the Srinagar Police attached another residential property, comprising a a two-storeyed house along with land--worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Bilal Ahmad Wani, under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act, as per a release.

The accused person is involved in the case FIR No. 05/2025 under sections 8/20, 29 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached.

The said property has been attached as per proper procedure under law. Furthermore, the said property shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

The accused person has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)