Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): After the Central Crime Branch named Congress leader Sampath Raj as one of the main accused in Bengaluru violence that erupted on August 11, MLA A Srinivasamurthy requested leaders to expel him from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasamurthy said, "Probe is going in the right direction. The culprit must be punished. I request party leaders to expel him from the party."

Also Read | UP Law Student, Who Accused Ex-Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of Sexual Abuse, ‘Disowns Statement’ Before Court.

He said there is no benefit in creating violence; he could have talked to party leaders if he had any issue.

"Today I am living in another house, not in my constituency. What is the benefit of committing violence? What profit is there in keeping rivalry? He could have talked to leaders like DK Shivakumar if he had issues," Srinivasamurthy told ANI.

Also Read | Aarogya Setu App of India Gets Praise From WHO For Helping Health Departments in Identifying COVID-19 Clusters.

"I was trying to work for the constituency together and he was like a brother but I did not know that's what he was planning," he added.

August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where police stations were attacked.

NIA investigation into it resulted in the arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest was not spontaneous but a conspiracy.

NIA had arrested a key conspirator, Sayed Saddiq Ali, for his involvement in the attack on KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru that took place in the late evening of August 11, 2020.

The attack resulted in damage to public and government property, including damage to the police station building and vehicles parked in the police station premises and nearby areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)