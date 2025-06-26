Vellore, Jun 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at the AIADMK alleging they remained mute spectators when the Dravidian icons, including reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, who shaped Tamil Nadu were denigrated in a conference held days ago by a Sangh Parivar outfit.

Stalin alleged the BJP was trying to divide the Tamil Nadu people on the basis of religion and caste. While the Saffron party alleged "threat to religion," it is only the BJP alliance that is in danger, he said.

Addressing a government function in Tirupathur district, Stalin said, in view of the resounding reception accorded by various sections of people including women, youths, farmers, workers and students who lined up both sides of the road, the chief minister said it took 6 hours for him to reach Tirupathur from Vellore, a distance of about 90 km.

Stalin alleged: "What is the thought of those (BJP) at the Centre? They are continuously trying to divide the Tamil Nadu people on the basis of religion and caste. When they are not able to do it, they are taking in the AIADMK."

Also, he alleged: "When we say the growth slides in the country, the people's livelihoods are affected and that there is no employment opportunities; the BJP and AIADMK, rather than worrying about the people, are concerned about the religion! this is their politics!

The chief minister alleged that the BJP spoke about "threat to religion" in Tamil Nadu when the AIADMK was also present (in a meeting). Stalin's comment comes against the background of a devotees meeting held by a Sangh parivar outfit in southern Tamil Nadu.

On June 22, Hindu Munnani's Lord Muruga devotees conference was held in Madurai in which leaders of the BJP and AIADMK took part and the playing of a video clip, allegedly critical of the Dravidian icons Periyar EV Ramasamy, DMK founder CN Annadurai and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, kicked up a political row.

The CM alleged: "In Tamil Nadu, only the BJP alliance is in danger! Those who were unable to develop the party despite initiatives like the missed call drive to enroll members are misusing the God's name for their political gain. No one here will accept their fake bhakthi, their political drama."

Stalin, also the chief of the ruling DMK asserted that Tamil Nadu is home to the Dravidian icons, Periyar, Annadurai and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and here, people belonging to all religions live in harmony and they have their rights.

During the past 4 years, 3,000 temples have been consecrated, which is unseen in Tamil Nadu's history. Similarly, Rs 84 crore has been allotted to refurbish churches and mosques. "This is our Dravidian model," he said adding such a model of governance irritated those involved in communal politics.

Avoiding naming any party, Stalin said they could not seek votes based on their initiatives for Tamil Nadu's growth. They could say something only if they had done something. While they attempted to do politics based on religion, the DMK has scored in the area of spiritualism as well, much to their chagrin.

Without naming the BJP or any Right wing outfit, the chief minister said they were trying hard to cause confusion. Invoking the legacy of Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi, and hailing them for nurturing and shaping the state, Stalin said: "You (Hindu Munnani/BJP) are playing video trivializing such leaders!

When such a video clip was played, the mute spectators were those who run their party in the name of Anna, the DMK president hit out at the AIADMK, the archrival.

"They (AIADMK) have mortgaged the name of Anna itself. Those who have mortgaged their party, should not be allowed to mortgage Tamil Nadu tomorrow," he said and urged the people to understand the objective of the conspiracy against Tamil Nadu and its people and teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK and BJP.

