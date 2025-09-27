Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): A massive crowd at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay's election campaign in Tamil Nadu's Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede-like situation that left at least ten people dead and several injured.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told ANI over the phone that more than 10 people were brought dead to the hospital. He added that the exact number of casualties will be confirmed shortly.

According to initial reports, multiple attendees fainted during the incident, and some were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources suggest that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede.

Following the Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, DMK district secretary and former minister Senthil Balaji immediately headed to the hospital to oversee relief measures. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian is also en route to the hospital, where the injured are being treated.

In a post on X, CM Stalin stated, "I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding."

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the number of injured or the extent of damage, and further details are awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

