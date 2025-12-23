Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the present state government is working for the people at the last mile of society by implementing various government schemes and striving to build a new Tripura.

Chief Minister Saha said this after attending a programme for the inauguration and handover of the Ramakrishna Mission-Rotary Mobile Dental Clinic at Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, Amtali, on Monday.

He said that several meetings of the high-level task force for the development of tourism in the North East have been held.

"All the work had been completed, as I had to submit the details before the plenary session. Today, all of a sudden, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that since Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was responsible for infrastructure development in the North East and was busy with elections, I had to take the responsibility. We also gave a presentation. I have never missed any meeting, and whatever work is assigned to me, I fulfil it with full responsibility for the development of North East," CM Saha said.

The Tripura CM said that to remain stress-free, one should laugh and smile openly and loudly.

"This is the only way to stay pressure-free- and stress-free. A government dental college will be set up in Tripura, which no one had ever thought of earlier. Within eight months, I have set this up amid many obstacles. The main aim of this van is, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, to ensure the delivery of all government facilities to the last mile of society. This mobile dental clinic, having two chairs worth Rs 60 lakh, can accommodate around 10 staff. People having dental or oral issues can avail treatment here," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that a request came from Ramakrishna Mission Viveknagar, and he had also requested and written a letter to General Secretary Swami Subhrananda Maharajji to start foreign language courses at Ramakrishna Mission Viveknagar apart from English.

"We are happy that the governing body of Ramakrishna Mission has approved the project in principle. It should be implemented. I heard that he will be coming here soon. In every work, without the blessings of God, nothing is possible," Saha said.

He also criticised the opposition, saying, "They do politics over the phone. They try to malign our name. Doctors are a noble profession, which is different from other professions. Doctors must talk with patients and behave politely. However, I really feel very bad when doctors are being targeted. The present state government is working to make a new Tripura and push the state towards more development and progress. Since 2014, our government has been working for the Janajati community. The present state government has also emphasised the welfare and betterment of the Janajati."

Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Viveknagar, Swami Shubhakarananda ji Maharaj, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and others were present. (ANI)

