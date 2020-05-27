India News | State-run Buses Exempted from Curfew Restrictions in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday declared that the state-run buses are exempted from the curfew restrictions from Thursday.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, RTC MD Sunil Sharma, ED Yadagiri and others participated in the meeting. On this occasion, the RTC officials explained the situation following the revival of the RTC bus services.

Also Read | 1044 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

"The RTC has incurred heavy losses due to the recent developments. When the problem was solved and when the situation is getting back to normal, the Corona issue came up. Though permission is given for some RTC buses to ply, due to the Curfew imposition, the buses are not playing to their full capacity," RTC officials explained.

"Every day RTC should get Rs 11 to 12 Crore income. During the summer and marriage season, the income should be Rs 15 Crore per day. Now, the income if only Rs 2 crore per day," they added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

There is only 39 per cent occupancy in the buses. "The main reason for this low occupancy was the imposition of curfew in the nights. Passengers going to their destinations were not been able to reach before 7 PM," the official said.

"Since this is peak summer, passengers would like to travel either in the morning or during the nights. Since buses are plying only during the daytime, it is not proved useful to people," the RTC officials explained.

"The state government has taken certain decision on the RTC; RTC buses are exempted from the Curfew restrictions. RTC buses will be allowed to reach their destination during the curfew times," read a press release from CMO.

The release added, "Taxies, Autos and other passenger vehicles will be allowed at the bus stands. Police will not stop passengers having the bus ticket to travel by their own cars."

"Since Hyderabad city has a large number of Corona cases, city buses will not be in service for some more days," the release stated.

The nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is set to conclude on May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)