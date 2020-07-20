Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist were recorded in connection with the investigation pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

"Bandra Police has recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case," said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai.

Also Read | Pune Reports 2,601 COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

According to police, statements of over 35 people have been recorded in the probe so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Felt in Katra Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)